Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

