Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 21,843,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 70,743,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
