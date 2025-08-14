Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,299 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.6%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

