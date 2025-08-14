Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

