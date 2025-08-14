Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 175,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 440.20, a quick ratio of 440.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $617.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.37). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

