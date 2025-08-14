Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $309,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

