Aigen Investment Management LP Has $372,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.94 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

