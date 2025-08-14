Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 24,158 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,560.69. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

