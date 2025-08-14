Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSE:A opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

