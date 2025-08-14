A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after buying an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $74,180,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 444,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $24,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

