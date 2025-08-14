936,158 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Spire by 3.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 21.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Spire Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SR opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

