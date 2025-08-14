442 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

