22,736 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Price Performance
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.