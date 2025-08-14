211 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 196,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,551,000 after buying an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after buying an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

