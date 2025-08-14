20,027 Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 94,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.2471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

