139,100 Shares in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amcor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amcor by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $37,522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Amcor stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

