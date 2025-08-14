10,802 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 1.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after buying an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 751.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 16,640.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.2%

TCOM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.