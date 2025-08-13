Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

