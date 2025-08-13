Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $46,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,719,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,981,000 after purchasing an additional 645,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,467,000 after purchasing an additional 564,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 561,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 418,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

