Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

