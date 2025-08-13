Zazove Associates LLC Buys Shares of 97,500 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 191,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $970,121.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,954.40. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 201,270 shares of company stock worth $2,481,659 over the last 90 days. 39.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

