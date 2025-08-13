Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.60 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $393.60 million and $160.39 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $25.33 or 0.00021022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 15,541,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 15,812,614.66765832. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 24.88098723 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1270 active market(s) with $152,187,564.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

