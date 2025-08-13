William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

