William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Xencor Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.