William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

