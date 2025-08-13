William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Acquires 628 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.2% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 target price on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.