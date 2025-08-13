Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3,597.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after buying an additional 933,537 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Masco Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

