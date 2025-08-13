Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $145,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

