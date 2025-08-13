Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,313,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

