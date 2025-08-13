Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $423.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $540.90 and a 200-day moving average of $608.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,839.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.