Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,864,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.67.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $625.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

