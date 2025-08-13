Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Financial Analysis

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $84.67 million 2.18 $20.03 million $1.28 9.15 Westamerica Bancorporation $311.17 million 4.05 $138.64 million $4.78 10.36

Analyst Ratings

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.58% 11.03% 1.08% Westamerica Bancorporation 43.69% 13.81% 2.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, it offers cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and other customary banking services. The company operates branches located in the cities of Auburn, Colusa, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Orland, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, Willows, and Woodland; satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

