WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

