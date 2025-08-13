Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

