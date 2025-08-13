Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $425.50 and last traded at $424.25, with a volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.
Watsco Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.74 and its 200 day moving average is $475.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.49.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.