Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $827.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

