Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,216,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,355,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WBA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

