Vision Capital Corp Sells 60,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,247,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 868,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,386,000 after buying an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 94,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

