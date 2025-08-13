Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,996,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,050,096,000 after purchasing an additional 239,605 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $629,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 196,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.74 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

