Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $2,308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

