Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

VBR opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day moving average of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

