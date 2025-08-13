Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

