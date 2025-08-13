Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Raised by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NFP Retirement Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $115.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

