Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VWO stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

