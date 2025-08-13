Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

