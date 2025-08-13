Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 44.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 134.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

