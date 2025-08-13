Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
NYSE UL opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
