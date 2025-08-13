Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) vs. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Head-To-Head Survey

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kontoor Brands and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Under Armour 3 13 3 0 2.00

Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $89.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Under Armour has a consensus price target of $6.7438, suggesting a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Kontoor Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.61 billion 1.50 $245.80 million $4.48 15.67 Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.42 -$201.27 million $0.22 22.82

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Under Armour”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kontoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour. Kontoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 9.48% 68.76% 15.02% Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Under Armour on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

