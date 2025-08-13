Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 400,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 225,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.