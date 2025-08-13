Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $587,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80,397 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1%

DIS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

